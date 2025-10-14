Decatur elementary school could close because there are too few students

DECATUR, Ga. — City Schools of Decatur is considering closing a school due to declining enrollment, with a decision process currently underway.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna was at a work session on Tuesday, where board members discussed the process of potential school closures.

Many parents also joined the meeting, many of whom are against closing any elementary school.

“I know this is a passionate community. I know we have very smart board members, we have very smart constituents, and I think with everyone’s input, we can come up with a solution that doesn’t include closing a school,” parent Eva Bozeman said.

Two decades ago, the district closed a school because of declining enrollment, but reopened it 10 years later.

The district emphasized that no decisions have been made and this is just the beginning of the process to tackle declining enrollment.

Later this month, the board will share its recommendations.

Those recommendations will be followed by a public feedback period and time for the plan to change.

If it is approved, there is no timeline for when the school might close.

