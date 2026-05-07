Police investigating deadly shooting in Publix parking lot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police investigated a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Publix grocery store on Wednesday night.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter was at the store on Panola Road where there was a large police presence with a large portion of the parking lot blocked off.

Police say they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound. A man was also found with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital and is listed as stable.

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Channel 2 Action News did see a medical examiner on scene and what appeared to be a body near a black Chevrolet Malibu.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots and then saw an injured couple outside the car and that a child was still strapped into a car seat inside the car.

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“I saw them already on the ground,” witness Denia Eubank said. “He was laying next to her and there was a baby in the backseat.”

Police have not released details on what led up to the major presence or if any arrests have been made.

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