Woman hospitalized after being shot by police at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting involving one of its officers on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the Reserve at Stone Creek Apartments on Treehills Parkway off South Hairston Road for reports of someone armed with a gun.

Officers found two armed people. One woman was shot by an officer and was taken to the hospital. Police say she is stable.

Another man was taken into custody.

Police say they recovered two guns at the apartment complex

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw a large number of police cars blocking off an apartment complex’s parking lot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the shooting.

This is the second shooting in metro Atlanta on Tuesday that involved an officer.

On Tuesday morning, a Sandy Springs police officer was grazed in the thumb by a bullet during a standoff with a suspect.

