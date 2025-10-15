Graffiti logos cover various buildings, businesses in city of Monroe

MONROE, Ga. — Police in Monroe are searching for the person responsible for vandalizing multiple buildings in the city.
On Tuesday, Monroe police released photos of buildings that had graffiti logos over them.
Officials said various buildings, signs and local businesses were defaced with the specific logo.
The department is offering a $500 reward for any information on a suspect and their whereabouts.
Anyone with information can call Det. E. Parson at 770-266-5160 or the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576.
