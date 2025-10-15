Woodstock to hire 12 new firefighters after Council approval

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Woodstock City Council approved hiring 12 new firefighters at the most recent council meeting.

Thanks to a unanimous vote approving the new staff, the City of Woodstock will fund 12 new firefighters as part of a bid to fully staff two new fire stations that are being built for the city.

Initially, council documents show the city applied for what’s known as a SAFER grant, which is a federally funded program to hire and support firefighters and fire departments through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

City documents show that the grant was not awarded to Woodstock, so the city chose to pay for the hires on their own.

Officials said most of the new hires will not be certified and will need to receive EMT and fire training from the city.

The budget for the positions, according to amendment files from the city council, will fund $530,150 via property tax revenue.

The funds will cover salaries, benefits, uniforms and other related costs for roughly 18 pay periods.

