Atlanta

Police searching for woman who robbed Buckhead bank

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Bank robbery suspect Wells Fargo at 4454 Roswell Rd. NE (Atlanta Police Department)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a woman who walked into a Buckhead bank and walked out several thousand dollars richer.

Investigators say she walked into the Wells Fargo on Roswell Road NE just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

While there, she was captured on surveillance camera sliding a note to the teller and demanding money.

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She left the bank with $4,000 in cash.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was LIVE outside the bank on Tuesday afternoon starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Police are sharing photos of the woman so someone who recognizes her can call Crime Stoppers.

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