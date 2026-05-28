Police searching for woman who robbed Buckhead bank

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a woman who walked into a Buckhead bank and walked out several thousand dollars richer.

Investigators say she walked into the Wells Fargo on Roswell Road NE just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

While there, she was captured on surveillance camera sliding a note to the teller and demanding money.

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She left the bank with $4,000 in cash.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was LIVE outside the bank on Tuesday afternoon starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Police are sharing photos of the woman so someone who recognizes her can call Crime Stoppers.

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