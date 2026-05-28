Unidentified remains found in west Georgia

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are working to identify human remains found along a west Georgia road on Wednesday.

Haralson County deputies say they were called to Treat Mountain Road in reference to a man’s bod being found.

Because the road covers both Haralson and Polk counties, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to help.

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Much of Treat Mountain Road is made up of woods.

Details on the remains have not been released and investigators have not shared whether they have been able to identify the person.

Sheriff’s office officials say there is no active threat to the public.

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