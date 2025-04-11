Settlement reached between Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ex-husband, 3 Muslim women

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Council on American-Islamic Relations and CEO Lawyer Ali Awad announced a settlement had been reached between U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ex-husband, Perry Greene, and the three Muslim women he’d yelled racial slurs at March 30.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported the women were praying in a parking lot in Alpharetta when Greene, driving a Tesla Cybertruck, yelled at them to “go back to your country” and told them “we don’t want you worshipping here” and “you are worshipping a false god.”

Police told Channel 2 Action News they were made aware of the incident the next day and began an investigation, but they determined a crime had not been committed. Both the women and Greene were legally expressing their First Amendment rights, though the department called the commentary “disgusting.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

On April 4, Greene issued a public apology to the women and attended a prayer service at their congregation in Johns Creek. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the news conference for the apology.

While there, Seiden tried to ask Greene about the incident but was unable to get answers before he left.

CAIR-Georgia and CEO Lawyer Ali Awad, speaking on behalf of the women, said Mr. Greene met with them privately to apologize before issuing his public apology.

Now, Greene and the women have reached a settlement to resolve all claims. The women will publicly address the incident Monday, the group said.

The details of the settlement have not yet been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group