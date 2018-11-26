  • Ex-jailer accused of smuggling drugs into local jail: 'What I did was wrong'

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs into the Fulton County jail was recently arrested.

    Officer Adonis Lovejoy has worked at the jail since May.

    Col. Mark Adger told Channel 2 Action News Lovejoy is accused of smuggling five suspected Percocet pills, five suspected Xanax pills, marijuana, lighters and tobacco into the jail early Sunday morning.

    "What I did was wrong," Lovejoy said.

    Only Channel 2's Mark Winne went into the former officer's cell to get answers for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

