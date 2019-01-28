POLK COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in connection with four murders is in custody Sunday night.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says U.S. marshals captured Daylon Delon Gamble, 27, in Indianapolis.
He's accused of killing four people in Rockmart on Thursday. The shootings happened at two scenes, a house and an apartment, just yards away from each other.
Police in Indiana released this photo of Gamble shortly after he was captured.
Family members gave us photos of the victims when we spoke with them earlier this week.
A fifth person was shot but survived. Peerless Brown, 24, was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center for his injuries after police said he was shot in the face.
"He was a cool kid. He didn't bother (anybody), so this (doesn't) make any sense that somebody would shoot him," Kendra Whatley told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.
The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.
