Fort Stewart soldier identified as victim who drowned while crab fishing in GA river

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Officials have identified a man who drowned in a Georgia river last week as a U.S. Army specialist.

Spc. Carlito Lindsey, 26, died on Friday morning after he was pulled from the Tivoli River in Bryan County.

Richmond Hill police and the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office told local media outlets that Lindsey and four other men were crab fishing when they lost one of their traps.

Lindsey went into the water to retrieve, but got caught by the current, according to deputies. The other men on the dock told the sheriff’s office and police that none of them knew how to swim.

Lindsey served as an utilities equipment repairer for 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. Before he was active duty at Fort Stewart, he served in the National Guard for eight years.

“Spc. Lindsey was a dedicated and professional Soldier who made a significant impact on our unit and our Army. His untimely death is a devastating loss and we will honor his memory by continuing to live up to the high standards he set for us,” said Col. James Armstrong, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

His career decorations included Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and an Army Service Ribbon.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this time of grief and we are committed to supporting them in any way we can,” Col. Armstrong said.

