Runner tells police man touched her inappropriately on the Greenway

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A runner told police that a man touched her inappropriately on the Greenway in Forsyth County Wednesday.
Police told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen that the incident happened in the early morning and the woman wasn't injured.
Police described the suspect as a black man in his mid-30s with a muscular build and who was clean-shaven. They are still searching for him.
We're talking to police about the search for the suspect and enhanced security to keep people using the Greenway safe, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Scooter rider hit, killed by bus identified as 37-year-old
- Town bans gendered language like 'manhole,' 'manpower' from municipal codes
- Woman claims she was jailed for nearly 6 months on bogus jaywalking charges
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}