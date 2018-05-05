  • This county now has school buses with stop-arm cameras

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Drivers who pass a school bus stop-arm could now face some stiff fines in Forsyth County thanks to some new bus cameras.

    The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the school district to enforce the violation.

    They'll use video images captured by school bus stop-arm cameras to spot violators who disregard the flashing lights and extended “stop” arm of a bus.

    The enforcement started just a few days ago, and so far, the district told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington cameras caught nearly 100 possible violations. 

    The cameras are designed to record both the front of the vehicle and back license plate number.

    Hear what residents in the area think about the changes, Monday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.  

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    This county now has school buses with stop-arm cameras

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed in plane crash remembered as 'excellent pilot'

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead, 2 hurt in plane crash in Forsyth County

  • Headline Goes Here

    HOA pushing back against signs telling drivers to slow down, neighbors say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Forsyth County looks to improve school safety through staff, not buildings