Driver of distinct pickup truck wanted for hit-and-run crash in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Forsyth County want to identify the driver of a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run.

Deputies said that on June 17, at 8:40 p.m., a black Ford F-150 truck hit the back of a white Chrysler minivan while the minivan stopped for a yellow traffic signal.

The truck then reversed on Ronald Reagan Blvd, entered the parking lot for RaceTrac at 510 Peachtree Pkwy., and exited onto Peachtree Pkwy. headed south.

The truck appears to be an older F-150 extra cab and lifted with oversized tires.

The truck features flat black paint, a bumper with a wench on the front, tubular rock slider bars on the cab, a light bar at the front of the cab, and a camper shell enclosing the bed.

If you know who the driver of this truck is, please call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit at (770) 781-3087.

