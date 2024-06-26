GA woman cleared of criminal charge says car rental employee discriminated against her

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Djannae Brazier says it was a phone call she made to the Clayton County Court Administrator where she learned charges were dropped against her.

“It should have never been charges pressed to begin with,” Brazier told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Brazier was charged with simple battery in 2020 after an Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee accused her of assaulting her.

But Brazier told Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln she’s the victim in this case.

“She called me a gay slur,” she told Lincoln.

She says she was attempting to rent a car to travel to Augusta to take her mother-in-law to the doctor.

Brazier claims a sales associate refused to process her rental because of her sexual orientation.

“I gave her my I.D., I gave her proof of residency, I gave her a gas bill, a light bill, I gave her paperwork from the VA, and she’s telling me, she cannot take my verification,” she said.

Brazier admits words were exchanged and she yelled, but when the associate called her a homophobic slur she says she left.

“I do not like how I was put in that situation, " she said.

Hours later Brazier says while on her way to Augusta, Clayton County Police called her to return to the rental center.

“The lady said come back, I told her I got other obligations,” she said.

Six months later she says she was surprised to get a knock on the door from police arresting her for simple battery related to the Enterprise incident.

Brazier told Lincoln, the associate accused her of assaulting her.

Brazier was arrested and released on bond.

“If anything she should have been charged with a crime because she was discriminating against me,” said Brazier.

Channel 2 reached out to Enterprise, and they confirmed an incident occurred.

In a statement the company said; “At that time, the renter was not able to provide the appropriate documentation to qualify for her rental, and became upset and aggressive when she was told she would need to produce the necessary paperwork, " said an Enterprise spokesperson.

The company says Brazier spat on the employee.

Brazier says she denies that allegation.

Enterprise says because this was a crime against a person and not the business, it’s up to the individual person to determine if they want to file charges.

Clayton County confirmed the Solicitors Office dropped the simple battery charge against Brazier.

