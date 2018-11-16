0 Damaged roads left unfixed in Forsyth neighborhood for 7 weeks, neighbors say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Stripped pavement, holes and standing water in a Forsyth County subdivision have community members demanding a local builder do something to fix it.

Residents said they've been caught in the middle of a dispute between the builder who started the Waterford subdivision in West Forsyth County and the one that's trying to finish it -- and the middle is a messy place.

Course gravel is now filling the holes in what have been roads to ruin.

Channel 2's Jim Strickland spoke with a neighbor who said the construction damaged her car.

"It's a brand new car and I'm heartbroken because it's been destroyed since September 24 when Century tore up the roads," Marie McEvoy said.

Century Tyvek bought the remaining lots to build out. Neighbors said workers stripped off the pavement that had been there to prep for new asphalt but found structural issues the original builder is responsible to fix.

There's been an impasse since September.

"Up until 8 this morning, there was nothing being done, and now they're dumping rock everywhere trying to fix the holes," a neighbor said.

Century said it has agreed to fix the roads and hopes to recoup at least some of its costs with bond proceeds from the first builder. Residents just want it done.

"How am I gonna get an ambulance? How am I going to get a fire truck in here? They did not think about the people who live here. And it just breaks my heart," McEvoy said.

The residents presented a petition to county commissioners Thursday night who passed an emergency resolution to get the work moving. ​​

The actual paving is supposed to get underway a week from Monday.

The original builder, Patrick Malloy Communities, did not return Strickland's phone call.

