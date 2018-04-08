Couple stuck in the middle of international adoption battle

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A Forsyth County couple say they are stuck in an international adoption battle.
Alex and Samantha Tutterrow adopted a baby named Annie from Japan in 2016 with no problem from Faith International Adoptions.
We're speaking with parents for a LIVE report, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
They learned the 19-month old has a sibling after her birth mother had another baby girl. The couple went through the adoption process and legally adopted the sister they are calling Sydney.
The couple went to Tokyo on Thursday for the VISA interviews in order to bring Sydney home, but were told the U.S. State Department denied an orphan visa for Sydney.
