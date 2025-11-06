‘Better and better’: Family grateful metro Atlanta man home and recovering after moped crash in Bali

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County man, Mark Moczarski, who was stranded in a hospital in Bali, Indonesia, has returned home to Georgia.

Mark Moczarski, 34, suffered severe head trauma and other injuries in a moped accident during a trip to Bali. He was placed into a medically-induced coma.

His family was faced with a staggering $300,000 price tag to bring their adventure lover home on an intensive care flight.

Last week, they were able to get him on a flight, and he is now recovering at Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims has been speaking with the family since the accident in September. On Thursday, he spoke with Mark Moczarski’s father, who flew to Indonesia to be with his son.

“Day by day, step by step, every little step. Better and better,” said John Moczarski.

Mark Moczarski, an IT professional with a thirst for adventure, had planned his dream trip to Bali for years. While there, he rented a moped, but lost control, resulting in a severe accident. He suffered head trauma, blood in his lungs and eight broken ribs.

Doctors made sure he could breathe on his own before letting him fly back to Georgia.

Now, he’s starting to eat real food again. But his thirst for adventure is quenchless.

The family is grateful he’s back home and for the overwhelming donations that helped them get Mark Moczarski on a commercial flight that could accommodate a stretcher.

A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $73,000 to help bring him home.

He will likely be in the hospital for a couple of more weeks. Then, his family hopes to move him to the Shepherd Center for rehabilitation.

