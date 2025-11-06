Delta reveals plans ahead of FAA flight cuts

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says it will comply with the FAA flight cuts and will offer flexibility for its passengers.

On Wednesday, the FAA and U.S. Department of Transportation announced it would reduce flights by 10% at 40 airports. The list includes Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, ABC News reports.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Delta says it expects most of its flights to operate as schedule. The airline however will let passengers change, cancel or get a refund for their flight without being penalized.

"We will work to give customers as much notice as possible about any changes to their flights and apologize for any inconvenience these changes may cause. We encourage customers to check their flight status on delta.com or the Fly Delta app for the latest information," Delta said.

