Atlanta among 40 airports across country to see 10% reduction in flights by FAA

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is one of the 40 airports across the country that will a 10% reduction of flights by the FAA.

ABC News obtained the list exclusively on Wednesday night.

It’s no secret that Hartsfield-Jackson is the world’s busiest airport. The reductions are expected to start as early as Thursday.

The FAA directs more than 44,000 flights daily, including commercial passenger flights, cargo planes, and private aircraft.

“I’m not aware in my 35-year history in the aviation market where we’ve had a situation where we’re taking these kinds of measures,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said at a news conference.

Air traffic controllers have been working unpaid since the shutdown began Oct. 1, and most have been on duty six days a week while putting in mandatory overtime. With some calling out of work due to frustration, taking second jobs or not having money for child care or gas, staffing shortages during some shifts have led to flight delays at a number of U.S. airports.

Bedford, citing increased staffing pressures and voluntary safety reports from pilots indicating growing fatigue among air traffic controllers, said he and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy did not want to wait until the situation reached a crisis point.

“We’re not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating,” Bedford said. “The system is extremely safe today and will be extremely safe tomorrow. If the pressures continue to build even after we take these measures, we’ll come back and take additional measures.”

Other airports impacted include Orlando, Charlotte, New York Laguardia, LAX, and Louisville International, the site of the UPS cargo plane crash on Tuesday.

