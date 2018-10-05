0 Bear spotted along popular walking trail in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors in Forsyth County shared cellphone video with Channel 2 Action News when they encountered a black bear on a popular local path.

The woman who shot the video said the bear was walking along the Big Creek Greenway before it ducked into the nearby woods.

Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston showed the video to walkers along the path on Friday

"That's insane," local resident Brandy Bisky said as she watched the video.

She told Huddleston that, if she sees a bear, she has an escape plan.

"I have mace and I check out the trees when I go walking, in case there are bears, and I can climb them (the trees)," Bisky said.

Forsyth County Parks and Recreation is warning people who walk the trail to be on the alert for domestic and wild animals.

"Just about every three months, we'll get sighting about a bear in someone's backyard," Forsyth County Deputy Doug Rainwater told Huddleston.

Rainwater said they have never gotten a call about a bear on the 11-mile Big Creek Greenway.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources told Huddleston that black bear attacks are extremely rare, with only two cases in the Southeast.

Huddleston showed the video to Bill Scott and his daughter Ruby, who were out riding bikes. He said he's not really worried.

"I don't think he's interested in bothering us, so I wouldn't think so. Anyway, I have some pepper spray, just in case," Scott said.

The DNR said, if you see a bear, keep your distance and, in most cases, the bear will try to get out of your way.

