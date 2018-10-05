Man sentenced to life in cold case murder of mother, 13-year-old daughter

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was two consecutive life terms Friday in the cold case murder of a Marietta mother and her 13-year-old daughter.
Sharon Brady, 40, and her daughter Samantha were found dead on Sept. 12, 1986 in their Marietta apartment. Brady's youngest daughter, 3 years old at the time, was unharmed.
Ronald Lee Keys, now 63, was arrested in connection to the murder in 2015. Keys was a neighbor of the Brady's who lived just two doors down.
Channel 2's Chris Jose spoke with Brandi Stone, Brady's youngest daughter, about the loss of her mother and sister.
We'll have the exclusive, emotional interview with the victim's daughter starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Experts: Stink bug invasion going to get worse before it gets better
- Driver services closes customer centers after statewide outage
- Child killed when bounce pillow blows away in pumpkin patch
Breaking: “Heartless monster” Ronald Kyles sentenced to life in prison in the 1986 rape and murder of Marietta mother Sharon Brady & her daughter, Samantha. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/D6mt210aJR— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) October 5, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}