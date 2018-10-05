  • Child killed when bounce pillow blows away in pumpkin patch

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LINCOLN, Neb. - A Nebraska family is mourning the loss of their 2-year-old son.

    Caleb Acuna was killed when a bounce pillow he and his sister were jumping on Wednesday afternoon was picked up by a gust of wind, and thrown across a pumpkin patch, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

    Caleb’s parents had been on the pillow just moments before the gust of wind, which measured about 59 mph, ripped the air-filled pillow from its tie-downs. Fire department officials say it was lifted 30 to 40 feet in the air, the Journal Star reported.

    Caleb’s sister, who is 5 years old, was thrown from the pillow, but it wrapped around the boy before landing 40 yards away. 

    He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon, KOLN reported. He was taken off a respirator Friday morning, the station reported.

    Caleb’s sister was treated and released from the hospital Thursday morning, the newspaper reported.

