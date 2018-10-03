10 decapitated goats found in, around Chattahoochee River, officials say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials say they found 10 decapitated goats in and around the Chattahoochee River yesterday.
Channel 2's Tom Jones was in South Fulton County, where the animals were found near the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive bridge.
Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Jason Ulseth said he isn't sure if the decapitations are part of a religious ritual. This isn't the first time decapitated goats have been found in the metro Atlanta area.
How the find could affect your drinking water, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
