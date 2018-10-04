  • Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller dead at 22

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CLEMSON, S.C. - Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller has died at the age of 22, according to the university.

    In a statement Wednesday night, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney offered his condolences to Fuller’s family and friends.

    "I've known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues [in South Carolina] all the way through Easley High School,” Swinney said according to ESPN. “I'm proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate.”

    There’s no word on how Fuller died, but according to reports an autopsy is planned and could take up to eight weeks.

    Fuller played for Clemson from 2015-2017 and rushed for 599 yards and made four touchdowns, according to ESPN. In 2016, he was a member of Clemson’s national team at the Fiesta Bowl and scored a 30-yard touchdown against Ohio State, helping the Tigers score a 31-0 victory over the Buckeyes. The following week, he returned a 20-yard kickoff, which set Clemson on the path to a 35-31 victory over Alabama for the national championship.

