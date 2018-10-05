  • Deadly shooting at Buckhead club: 'Throwing bottles ... then pow, pow, pow'

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A man was shot and killed at a Buckhead club overnight early Friday morning,

    We're talking to witnesses who were at the club when it happened for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Atlanta police confirm to Channel 2 Action News that a 36-year-old man was shot and killed at the Buckhead Loft in the 2100 block of Tula Street in Buckhead early Friday morning. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was told club goers were hiding in restrooms and under tables as the chaos unfolded.

    Police are looking for at least one, possibly two, shooters.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories