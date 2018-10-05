ATLANTA - A man was shot and killed at a Buckhead club overnight early Friday morning,
We're talking to witnesses who were at the club when it happened for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Atlanta police confirm to Channel 2 Action News that a 36-year-old man was shot and killed at the Buckhead Loft in the 2100 block of Tula Street in Buckhead early Friday morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was told club goers were hiding in restrooms and under tables as the chaos unfolded.
Police are looking for at least one, possibly two, shooters.
Atlanta Police confirm 36 year old man shot and killed outside Buckhead Loft nightclub. Looking for one, possibly two shooters. LIVE reports starting at 4:30a pic.twitter.com/cc0gWDb5ok— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 5, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}