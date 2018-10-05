  • Driver services closes customer centers after statewide outage

    By: Rikki Klaus

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Driver Services is directing customers to use its online services after a statewide system outage knocked out its service centers, according to the agency.

    Officials said DDS is working to serve the customers already waiting for help Friday, but all customer service centers across the state will be closed Saturday through Tuesday to address the issue.

    Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is at the DDS, where dozens of people were waiting in line.

    We're working to find what impact the outage could have, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories