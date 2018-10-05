Driver services closes customer centers after statewide outage

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Driver Services is directing customers to use its online services after a statewide system outage knocked out its service centers, according to the agency.
Officials said DDS is working to serve the customers already waiting for help Friday, but all customer service centers across the state will be closed Saturday through Tuesday to address the issue.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is at the DDS, where dozens of people were waiting in line.
We're working to find what impact the outage could have, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
JUST IN: Ga. Department of Driver Services says, “Early indications are that the issue is vendor related and DDS continues to work closely with everyone involved to resolve the situation. Unfortunately, at this time, there is still no estimated time for the resolution.” pic.twitter.com/GaLNJnjD0j— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) October 5, 2018
DDS employee in Decatur told customers they’re able to provide only 4 services: 1) Reinstatement w/o issuance 2) Motor vehicle reports 3) Road test appts 4) DOT certification pic.twitter.com/F8YoSkRHBc— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) October 5, 2018
