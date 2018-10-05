University football player dies after falling 16 floors from residence hall

PITTSBURGH - A Duquesne University football player died after falling from a 16th-floor window of a campus residence hall Thursday night, authorities said.
Pittsburgh police were called about 10:30 p.m. to Brottier Hall, where campus police had responded to an altercation on the 16th floor.
After campus police arrived, Marquis Brown jumped out of a window, police said.
Duquesne University President Ken Gormley said Brown, a junior, was from Washington, D.C. Gormley said counselors were available to help support students.
Brown was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
Police are investigating.
