HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a well-known businessman outside a CVS in Hall County.
Gainesville police will hold news conference at 11 a.m. to announce the details of the arrest.
Businessman Jack Hough, 73, died after he was shot in the chest in the parking lot while his wife was inside the store.
Police believe a man approached Hough in an attempt to carjack or rob him and the two began to struggle.
We'll be streaming the Gainesville news conference on our mobile app and streaming devices.
