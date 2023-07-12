Former Georgia teacher indicted on 21 counts of child sexual abuse materials

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Georgia teacher has been indicted on 21 counts of producing, distributing, receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Michael Allen Dendy, 32, of Milledgeville, was charged with five counts of production of child pornography, seven counts of distribution, eight counts of receipt and one count of possession of child pornography. If convicted, up to 30 years in prison for each count of production of child porn.

Dendy was indicted on July 11. The incitement alleges that Dendy enticed minor children to engage in sexually explicit acts that were filmed or photographed.

Dendy was a teacher at Washington County High School in Sandersville from August 2020 to January 2023. He also taught at Griffin High School in Griffin from 2018 to 2020.

Before he moved to Georgia, he taught at schools in Maryland and Mississippi.

Parents and guardians of children who may have encountered Dendy are asked to contact the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 1-866-347-2423.

