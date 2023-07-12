At least 1 shot to death at DeKalb gas station. People kept pumping their gas

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person has been shot to death outside of a gas station in DeKalb County.

NewsChopper 2 was over a BP station at Klondike Road and Browns Mill Road on Wednesday afternoon, where there were several officers in the parking lot, and ambulance and what appeared to be a body under a sheet.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Several gas pumps were marked off by police tape at the gas station.

Police said they are investigating a shooting but did not say how many people were injured.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the scene, where people casually walked by the body to pump gas. One woman told Jones that these kinds of incidents happen every day.

