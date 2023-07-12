Metro woman claims more than $39K on dead mother’s insurance policy, officials say

DOUGLAS, Ga. — Douglas County officials are searching for a Paulding County woman who allegedly claimed thousands of dollars in her dead mother’s name.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Office Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire states in 2021, Ashlarene Wells, 32, submitted 13 claims under her own insurance policy and the policy of her dead mother.

Officials said when Wells filed the claims, she submitted multiple documents showing that her mother received care on an impossible range of dates.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the investigation, officials learned that the dates of care listed on the documents came after the date the suspect’s mother had already died.

Commissioner John F. King said the care facilities also denied seeing Wells on the dates listed for her own personal claims.

Wells obtain over $39,000 from the false claims, the release states.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On July 5, warrants were taken out against Wells in Douglas County. She is charged with insurance fraud, forgery and identity theft. Wells is still wanted at this time.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Alleged burglar caught in the act by Atlanta homeowner

©2023 Cox Media Group