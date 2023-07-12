Deputies find cocaine, ecstasy during traffic stop on I-75

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man is now behind bars after Georgia deputies said they found illegal drugs during a traffic stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 184.

Deputies said they spoke with the driver, identified as Alfred Chambliss, after encountering an overwhelming odor of marijuana from the car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Monroe authorities searched the car and found two pounds of marijuana, 11 ounces of cocaine, five grams of crack cocaine, five grams of ecstasy and a gun.

Chambliss was booked into the Monroe County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

At least 1 dead after crash involving multiple cars shuts down DeKalb intersection

©2022 Cox Media Group