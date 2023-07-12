Rabies alert: 2 people came into contact with rabid beaver near Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County officials are warning residents to keep an eye out after they say two residents came into contact with a rabid beaver.

It happened in the Sardis area of Gainesville, not far from Lake Lanier. After the incident, the beaver was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology section in Decatur on Tuesday, where it tested positive for rabies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the beaver was found.

On Saturday, a young girl swimming at Lake Lanier was attacked by a beaver, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

As she was being attacked, the girl’s father intervened and beat the beaver to death, according to Hall County Animal Control.

It is unclear if this was the same beaver.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you live in this area or you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, you are asked to contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812 during non-working hours.

Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former officer says metro city manager creating toxic environment, driving workers to quit The police chief for that same department filed an EEOC complaint alleging that the city manager is racist toward white people.

©2022 Cox Media Group