Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Georgia trucker who ‘won’t go back to prison’

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a Georgia trucker who is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”
Tommy Ellis Brown is accused of threatening to harm his estranged wife and her teenage daughter and has told officers that he “won’t go back to prison.”
He is wanted for aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of family violence order and criminal trespass.
Brown is known to drive two different vehicles: a 2020 white Ford F-150 with Georgia tag PKU6954 or an olive or possibly teal green Kenworth semi-truck.
“Brown is a white male, 5′11″, 220 pounds, brown hair and green eyes. Brown should be considered armed and dangerous,” the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.
