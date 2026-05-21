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Former Georgia police chief charged with making false statements, violating oath

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Warm Springs police City leaders in Warm Springs responded Thursday after suspending all but one member of the police force and firing the police chief. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced a former police chief was charged with making false statements and violating her oath of office.

Aisha Al-Khalifa was the former Chief of the Warm Springs Police Department.

Channel 2 Action News reported when she took on the role in 2024 after all but one member of the department was suspended and then-Chief Emilio Quintana was fired.

On Wednesday, the GBI said Al-Khalifa was charged in relation to an investigation from June 26, 2024, where the state agency was asked to investigate police misconduct involving then-current and former members of the department.

“During the investigation, agents determined that Al-Khalifa knowingly made false statements to investigators,” the GBI said in a statement.

Agents said Al-Khalifa turned herself in on May 15 and was booked into the Meriwether County Detention Center.

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