Former Georgia police chief charged with making false statements, violating oath

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced a former police chief was charged with making false statements and violating her oath of office.

Aisha Al-Khalifa was the former Chief of the Warm Springs Police Department.

Channel 2 Action News reported when she took on the role in 2024 after all but one member of the department was suspended and then-Chief Emilio Quintana was fired.

On Wednesday, the GBI said Al-Khalifa was charged in relation to an investigation from June 26, 2024, where the state agency was asked to investigate police misconduct involving then-current and former members of the department.

“During the investigation, agents determined that Al-Khalifa knowingly made false statements to investigators,” the GBI said in a statement.

Agents said Al-Khalifa turned herself in on May 15 and was booked into the Meriwether County Detention Center.

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