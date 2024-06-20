‘We need answers.’ Mystery remains as to why Warm Springs police chief fired, officers suspended

ATLANTA — City leaders in Warm Springs responded Thursday after suspending all but one member of the police force and firing the police chief.

City Councilmember Tammy Howe said deputies with the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office will patrol while the city investigates concerns about conduct and operations within the police department.

She would not say what sparked the investigation or which agency is in charge of it.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday morning that its agents have not been called in to help at this time.

Howe said there were 14 members on the force in Warm Springs.

Police Chief Emilio Quintana was fired. Aisha Al-Khalifa was placed in the Interim Chief position. That has left 12 officers suspended. Full-time officers are suspended with pay and benefits. Part-time and reserve officers are suspended without pay and benefits.

Officers were too afraid to lose their livelihoods to talk publicly but sent Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco a copy of the email they received on June 12.

It alerted the officers to the suspension and ordered them to turn in their badges and firearms immediately.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The details of this suspension and the ongoing investigation are confidential. You are prohibited from discussing this matter with anyone outside the department,” the letter said.

It was signed by Interim Chief Al-Khalifa.

Warm Spring City Hall said in a statement on social media that the investigation aims to ensure the integrity and accountability of officers and to restore public trust.

“Our primary commitment is to the safety and well-being of our community. We take these matters very seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation to address any issues within our police department. We ask for the community’s patience and support as we work towards transparency and justice,”

Mayor Robyn Pynenburg wrote.

Channel 2 Action News went door-to-door Thursday throughout the city and most business owners told Francisco they did not know the police department was in limbo.

“I was totally shocked,” former Mayor Geraldine Thompson said.

“We need answers,” Kim Benner said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Young pregnant mother of 2 shot, killed at Rockdale County home

©2024 Cox Media Group