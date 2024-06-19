GA police chief terminated, officers suspended after department-wide investigation

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. — A departmental-wide investigation led to the police chief being fired and all the department officers suspended from the force.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, the city of Warm Springs in Meriwether County announced the termination of Chief of Police Emilio Quintana and the suspension of all the officers.

Warm Springs officials said the only exception is the newly appointed Interim Chief, Aisha Al-Khalifa.

The decision comes after recent events and emerging concerns regarding alleged conduct and operations within the department.

“Our primary commitment is to the safety and well-being of our community. We take these matters very seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation to address any issues within our police department. We ask for the community’s patience and support as we work towards transparency and justice,” Robyn Pynenburg, Mayor of Warm Springs said in a statement.

City officials said the investigation is to ensure the integrity and accountability of its law enforcement officers and to restore the public’s trust in the Warm Springs Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

As for now, Al-Khalifa will oversee the department’s operations along with the help of neighboring law enforcement agencies to ensure police services remain uninterrupted.

“The City is committed to conducting a fair and thorough investigation and will keep the public informed of any significant developments. We understand the impact of this decision on the community and are dedicated to maintaining public safety and trust,” Warm Springs city officials said.

Warm Springs officials did not say how many employees were suspended.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Postmaster General says on-time delivery is up to 80% at Palmetto facility, but Ossoff wants better

©2024 Cox Media Group