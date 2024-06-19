Cobb couple expecting baby via surrogate says company stopped paying woman pregnant with their child

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County couple reached out to Channel 2 Action News after discovering that the tens of thousands of dollars meant to pay for the surrogate carrying their baby has suddenly become inaccessible.

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray spoke to Jenna and Roy Copeland, who are getting ready to host a gender reveal party at their home this Saturday. After decades of fertility struggles, the couple is expecting a baby via surrogate in November.

The Copelands placed $60,000 into an escrow account with a company called Surrogacy Escrow Account Management, or SEAM, to pay monthly installments to the surrogate.

But last week, the Copelands learned that their STEAM account is locked up and the company has stopped paying their surrogate. Families across the country are in the same position as the Copelands and got the same email.

On Friday, they got an email from SEAM warning about a temporary account freeze due to bank fraud attempts.

Two days later, another email read, “Due to legal action, I regret to inform you that all operations have been placed on hold.”

There has been no further communication from SEAM for days.

The SEAM website, managed by former surrogate Dominique Side, assures families that their funds are safe and claims the company is bonded and insured. But now, the Copelands and other families have no access to tens of thousands of dollars entrusted to SEAM to start their families.

“This is a process that requires a lot of trusting and believing in other people,” Roy Copland said. “We’ve got a surrogate carrying our baby, and, you know, we thought our funds were safe with this escrow company.”

“For us to be in a vulnerable situation and then to feel like we’re being taken advantage of, during this time is just devastating,” Jenna Copeland said.

The Copelands have had to dip into their retirement accounts to keep up with their surrogate’s payments. They have filed police reports locally and in Houston, where SEAM is based, and complaints with both the Georgia and Texas Attorneys General.

Despite repeated attempts, SEAM’s owner did not respond to Channel 2 Action News for comment.

