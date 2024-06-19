Pregnant woman among 4 injured after high-speed, wrong-way police chase into GA

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant Georgia woman was one of four people injured when a car crashed during a police chase.

A man who was wanted in Anderson County, South Carolina led deputies on a chase that crossed over the Georgia line Monday afternoon, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The chase started on Highway 29 around 4:30 p.m. Anderson Couty deputies chased a Hyundai Sonata because the driver, Donnie Ray Holcombe, Jr. was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

SC deputies chased Holcombe at speeds of over 100 mph in the opposite lanes before he drove into Hart County, Georgia.

Hart County deputies attempted to stop Holcombe, but he kept speeding and eventually crashed into multiple vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Old Highway 29.

Holcomb’s passenger, Chasity Hannah Gentry, was life-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Habersham Now.

A woman driving a car Holcombe hit, 26-year-old Molly Byrum, was taken to the hospital. She is 33 weeks pregnant, according to Habersham Now. She has since been released.

A 69-year-old man in another vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

