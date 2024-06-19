Billboard workers stuck 70 feet in air after equipment malfunction

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirms that several billboard workers are stuck on a lift about 70 feet in the air.
It’s happening along Northeast Expressway near Interstate 85.
Firefighters are working to get the workers down.
Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the latest on this developing story.
