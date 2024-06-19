South Fulton County

1 shot during fight at Waffle House, South Fulton police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Waffle House 5310 Campbellton Fairburn Rd File photo of 5310 Campbellton Fairburn Rd Waffle House

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A fight between two people inside a Waffle House ended with one of them getting shot inside the restaurant.

South Fulton police said officers responded to the Waffle House at 5310 Campbellton-Fairburn Road around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said two people got into a physical fight before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other. The shooter then ran from the restaurant and into the wooded area behind a nearby Publix.

Police said the shooting victim is at a nearby hospital, but did not release the victim’s condition.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect.

