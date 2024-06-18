Giant “mystery” snails invading Lake Lanier, DNR officials warn

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Add “giant mystery snails” to the list of things to worry you about Lake Lanier.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is warning anglers and boaters to be aware and help prevent the further spread of an invasive “mystery” snail at the lake.

The snails, known as Japanese Mystery Snails, have been found in multiple waterbodies in Georgia, and now in Lake Lanier.

“While we initially hoped that this was an individual specimen found on Lanier, further investigation indicated that this is a viable, reproducing population of snails,” said Jim Page, WRD Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator.

Invasive aquatic species can cause “significant ecological and economic impacts” across the state. DNR officials warn the snails can damage boats, impede access to the water and disrupt the natural ecosystem. They can also host parasites.

Boaters are encouraged to wash down their equipment after each outing on the water. People are also asked not to dump aquariums into the lake.

