Human remains found in crawl space with ‘Blues Clues’ T-shirt, pajama pants

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is investigating human remains that were discovered in a crawl space underneath a vacant home.

Bibb County deputies responded to a home on Monday after getting reports about the remains, according to WGXA-TV in Macon.

Investigators confirmed at the scene that the remains were human. WGXA-TV reports that deputies also found a small Blue’s Clues T-shirt and blue bandana pajama pants.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office did not say how long the remains had been underneath the house or if the remains appeared to belong to a child.

Investigators sent the remains to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for testing.

