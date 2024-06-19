You can now get tickets to the Georgia Aquarium for just $25

ATLANTA — You can now visit one of Atlanta’s hottest attractions for a discount.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Aquarium is now offering $25 admission after 5 p.m. on weekdays.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tickets usually start at $39.99 a piece when you buy them in advance and $64.99 for general admission.

The tickets give visitors access to the entire aquarium, the evening sea lion and dolphin presentations and a new exhibit that will open this summer, Explorer’s Cove.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Explorer’s Cove will feature two interactive touch pools where guests can engage with sharks, rays, guitarfish and sturgeon.

The $25 tickets are only available online and as long as the promotion lasts.

Reward jumps to $50,000 for safe return of 12-year-old girl who vanished from Hall County home

©2024 Cox Media Group