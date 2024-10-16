Former Georgia military base employee pleads guilty to possessing child abuse materials

FORT MOORE, Ga. — A former employee of a Georgia military base pled guilty to possessing child sexual abuse materials on his phone.

Terric Taylor, 37 of Fortson, was a former employee of Fort Moore near Columbus, Ga.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, Taylor was the subject of a July 2022 tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after a social media account named “strayBreeders04″ posted a file of child pornography on X.

“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) discovered Taylor was the user and was employed at Fort Moore” and worked with the Fort Moore Criminal Investigation Division to find Taylor.

When officers got to him, Taylor admitted to agents that he had uploaded child pornography to X, according to USAO.

Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation searched Taylor’s phone and found multiple child sexual abuse materials on it. Taylor told them he had an estimated 50 videos of children engaging in sexual acts on his phone, the U.S. Justice Department said.

As a result of the case, Taylor was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

“Every sexually explicit video of a child is a permanent record of that child’s abuse which lives on and can cause great suffering for the victim,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “This case illustrates how people from many parts of the community are helping us hold offenders accountable for possessing child sexual abuse material.”

On Wednesday, he entered a guilty plea in federal court. Taylor now faces up to 20 years in prison followed by five years to a lifetime of supervised release. A judge will also decide if Taylor will have to play a potential $250,000 fine plus restitution.

Regardless of the fine amounts or number of years in prison, Taylor will have to register as a sex offender upon release.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2025. Taylor is not eligible for parole due to the federal charges.

