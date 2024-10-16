Georgia social media sensation Miss Peaches getting sibling from Atlanta animal shelter

ATLANTA — One of TikTok’s favorite pets, Famous Miss Peaches, is getting a brother from LifeLine Animal Project in Atlanta on Wednesday, according to her owner.

Miss Peaches’ owner is Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, 47, who is best known as an internet personality. Portnoy rescued Miss Peaches from LifeLine Animal Project back in February.

Since being rescued, Miss Peaches, a pit bull mix, has gained over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and another 867,000 on TikTok.

In a post on Miss Peaches’ official platforms on Tuesday, Portnoy announced that he was rescuing another dog from the shelter: Pete the Beagle.

“Me and Miss Peaches tomorrow are flying to Lifeline Animal Shelter again. We’ve been waiting for what we think is the perfect sibling for Miss Peaches. She loves everyone and I want her to have the fullest life, so tomorrow we’re picking up Pete the Beagle,” he said in the video.

He added that Miss Peaches and Pete the Beagle have to get along, though, if Pete is coming home with them.

Portnoy said he plans to “break the internet” and live stream on Miss Peaches’ Instagram as the two pups meet each other for the first time on Wednesday afternoon.

After rescuing Miss Peaches, Portnoy sold T-shirts and other merchandise that raised more than $250,000, all of which he donated to LifeLine Animal Project.

