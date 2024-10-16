VIDEO: Marshals raid mansion occupied by squatters in north Atlanta

ATLANTA — Marshals recently raided a sprawling 15,000-square-foot mansion in North Atlanta that has been the unauthorized home for a group of squatters.

The Fulton County Marshals Office said there were signs that the squatters may identify as sovereign citizens, so Marshals took “significant precautions.”

A drone was used for surveillance from above to try and spot signs of anyone inside.

Under a Georgia law that was put into place earlier this year, suspected squatters caught inside a home will now immediately be issued a criminal citation and have three days to present a lease.

If that lease is fraudulent, the case goes from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Another thing with the new law is that it doesn’t have to be the homeowner who can report a squatter.

Now neighbors or Home Owners’ Associations can also contact police and report suspected squatters.

The governor’s office also released a statement:

“The governor remains proud to have signed critical legislation passed by the General Assembly that immediately empowered local law enforcement with greater authorities to tackle illegal squatting in their communities. Illegal squatting is theft and we look forward to our local partners in law enforcement utilizing their increased authorities in this area and holding criminal offenders accountable.” - Garrison Douglas, Kemp Spokesperson.

