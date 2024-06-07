Former Georgia deputy charged with abusing his K-9 partner

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A former Georgia deputy has been arrested after an investigation found that he abused his K-9 partner.

The Richmond Hill Police Department arrested Matthew Ainsworth on Thursday and charged him with aggravated animal cruelty.

Ainsworth was a former McIntosh County Sheriff’s Deputy and a former Long County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The police department said K-9 had been assigned to Ainsworth while working for the Long County Sheriff’s Office.

The K-9 that was injured has since been transferred to another department and is said to be doing well.

