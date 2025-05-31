Former Georgia-based Army soldier convicted for sexual abuse of 2 children

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that a former U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Stewart was convicted of sexually abusing two children.

Austin Michael Burak, 32 of Oak Harbor, Wash., was investigated by the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the FBI for sexually abusing a nine-year-old and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old on the same in in August 2017, according to courtroom testimony.

“No child should have to experience this heinous abuse. The FBI is committed to tracking down and holding accountable people like Burak who prey on children,” FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown said in a statement. “We will ensure that criminals engaged in this depraved conduct are held accountable in a court of law.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

A federal jury convicted Burak after four days at trial.

“This sends a clear message: Army CID and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate these heinous acts,” Special Agent in Charge Michele Starostka of the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Western Field Office, said. “We are committed to aggressively investigating all crimes, establishing the facts, and supporting the legal process against those responsible.”

Now convicted, Burak faces at least 30 years in prison, USDOJ said.

“Burak awaits sentencing upon the U.S. Probation Services completing a presentence investigation,” according to the Justice Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group